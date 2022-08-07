What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tanna Leone @ UBS Arena
- Margaret Glaspy, Katy Kirby, Lola Kirke, Adi Oasis (DJ set), Sadie Dupuis (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Beach Bunny, Sidney Gish, Ky Voss @ Brooklyn Steel
- Phish @ Atlantic City Beach
- Friendship, Tenci @ TV Eye
- Seeing Double, The Darling Suns, Drug Couple @ Mercury Lounge
- Miasmatic Necrosis, Mephitic Corpse, Necropsy Odor @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Gov't Mule @ The Paramount
- Cake Shop Presents: Great Lakes, Pale Lights, Lester Luster & The Molasses Disaster, Haza Moon, Pickled Onion @ 18th Ward
- Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin @ Nowadays
- Danny Krivit, Love Injection @ Knockdown Center
--
