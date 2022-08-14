What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rage Against the Machine, Run The Jewels @ Madison Square Garden
- Rise Against, The Used, Senses Fail @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Holy Fuck, Penelope Isles @ Baby's All Right
- A Giant Dog, Steele FC, The Rizzos @ TV Eye
- Summer Thunder w/ Fred Thomas (The James Brown Band) @ Union Pool
- Kid Capri's Block Party Live w/ Vina Love, The Woodies @ SummerStage in Crotona Park
- Rise Up NYC w/ Marsha Ambrosius, Raheem DeVaughn, Alison Hinds, Montel Jordan, 112 @ Roy Wilkins Park
- Internal Bleeding, Court Order, Mourning, Non-Eternal, Lokane @ Dingbatz
- Dust Star, Market, Velvet Vaughan @ The Sultan Room
- Dance Gavin Dance, Royal Coda, Body Thief @ Irving Plaza
- Two-Man Giant Squid, Moonglow, Atlas Engine, Stranger Waves, Elizabeth Wyld @ 18th Ward
- Eamon Harkin, Justin Carter @ Nowadays
