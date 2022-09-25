What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rolling Loud w/ Future, 21 Savage, Ski Mask the Slump God, Fat Joe, Dej Loaf, Dreamdoll, Pusha T, Benny The Butcher, J.I., Curren$y, Soulja Boy, more @ Citi Field
- The Get Up Kids, Sparta @ Irving Plaza
- They Might Be Giants @ Bowery Ballroom
- Stephen O'Malley, Mick Barr @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Sound on Sound w/ Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Brandi Carlile, The National, The Roots, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and The Heart, more @ Seaside Park
- Alice Glass, Shallowhalo @ Warsaw
- Molly Lewis @ Joe's Pub
- Electric Six, Supersuckers, The Sweet Things @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Bonobo, Tourist, O'Flynn, Yu Su @ The Brooklyn Mirage
- Heaven For Real, Grumpy, Allie @ The Broadway
- Lindstrøm, Sinkane (DJ set), Renata Do Valle @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Phantom Planet @ Elsewhere
- Sunwatchers, 75 Dollar Bill Big Band @ P.I.T.
- Timo Andres, Annie Hart @ The Owl
- Shara Lin, Rhys Langston, Big Breakfast, Lethal @ TV Eye
- Tall Juan, Charlie Chimi @ Union Pool
- Miloe, The booyah! Kids, Christelle Bofale @ Baby's All Right
- The AM, Ash Lauryn, Analog Soul @ Bogart House
--
