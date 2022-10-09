What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Lykke Li, Grace Ives @ Apollo Theater
- Violent Femmes, Amy Ray, Jeff Fielder @ City Winery
- Daphni, Yibing @ Nowadays
- Duckwrth, CARRTOONS @ Webster Hall
- Hailu Mergia, Awesome Tapes (DJ set), Nickodemus (DJ set), Madame Vacile (DJ set) @ Elsewhere
- Summer Thunder w/ Sister Nancy @ Union Pool
- Ivan Neville, Eric Krasno, Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, Dumpsta Horns @ Fort Greene Park
- Post Malone, Roddy Ricch @ UBS Arena
- Terrace Martin, Pat Bianchi, Nir Felder, Marcus Gilmore @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Dreamcrusher, Emme, Polly Urethane, otay:onii, Jehovah's Princess, ANNIHIL @ Purgatory
- Arin Ray, Savannah Christina @ Bowery Ballroom
- Ultra Deluxe, Hundreds of AU, Massa Nera, Lástima, Beauty and Unity @ Bar Freda
- Lamp of Murmuur, Metzli, Lathe of Heaven @ Saint Vitus Bar
- skirts, Jane Lai @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Danny Krivit, Occupy the Disco @ Good Room
