What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Meet Me In The Bathroom, Adam Green, Wah Together, Dylan Southern, Will Lovelace, Lizzy Goodman, more @ Webster Hall (screening/performance/discussion)
- Devil Master, Dead Heat, Shadowland, Zorn, High Command, Final Gasp @ TV Eye
- We Were Promised Jetpacks, Breakup Shoes @ White Eagle Hall
- They Are Gutting a Body of Water, waveform*, Plastic, High. @ The Broadway
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Too Much Joy, Yoshi Circuit @ Mercury Lounge
- FEAR, Drunken Rampage, Butthole University @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Tunnel, Bottled Up, Dog Date @ Baby's All Right
- Raven, Riot Act, Whiplash, Midnite Hellion, Bleed Damage @ Dingbatz
- Cyril Atef & Marc Ribot: Trance/Groove Dance Party @ Nublu
- The Carry Nation, Eli Escobar @ Rumi
- Eamon Harkin, Justin Carter, Memphy, DJ Skull @ Nowadays
- Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool) @ Lincoln Center Theater - Vivian Beaumont
- NNAMDÏ & Alicia Walter @ Rough Trade (signing + conversation)
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.