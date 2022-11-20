What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Smile, Robert Stillman @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Jockstrap, Ernest Rareberg @ The Sultan Room
- The Early November, I Can Make a Mess, Vinne Caruana (The Movielife) @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Fennesz, Charles Atlas, Lazar Bozic @ Pioneer Works
- Genocide Pact, No/Mas, Vomit Forth, Melissa @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The English Beat @ City Winery
- Mike Doughty, Jamie Salt, Madden Klass @ Union Pool
- Brooke Candy, Only Fire, Goth Jafar @ Elsewhere
- Fisty, SAVAK, Basic Bitches, Smiling Beth @ Cobra Club
- Godcaster, Tomato Flower, Turbo World, Kolb @ Baby's All Right
- Shelter: Tribute and Remembrance w/ Timmy Regisford, Jenifer Mayanja, Francis Harris @ Public Records
- Tank and the Bangas, Isaiah Sharkey @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Dessa, Kahiem Rivera, Marcia Belsky @ The Bell House
- Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Skylar Pocket, Lightheaded, Padraic's Joy @ The Saint
- Hub City Stompers, The Capturers, Dub Corps @ Gold Sounds
- Bia @ Harbor NYC
- The Carry Nation @ Good Room
