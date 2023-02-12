What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Codeine, Weak Signal @ Union Pool
- Lilys, ARTHUR @ Baby's All Right
- Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut, Sunrot, Diva Karr, Greyfleshtethered @ Saint Vitus Bar
- A Concert for Ukraine w/ Laurie Anderson / John Zorn duo, Marc Ribot / Mary Halvorson duo, Brooklyn Rider, Ravi Coltrane Quartet @ New School Tishman Auditorium
- Shutdown, Kings Never Die, Incendiary Device, End of Hope, Indeyevid @ The Bowery Electric
- Posterboy 2000, Screwbawl, Pig Milk, Pidge @ The Broadway
- Nap, Amelia Holt, Yumi, Veronica Vasicka @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
- livwutang, Galcher Lustwerk @ Nowadays
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.