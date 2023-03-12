What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Unwound, TEKE::TEKE @ Irving Plaza
- Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, KOYO, Jigsaw Youth @ White Eagle Hall
- >A Place to Bury Strangers, Pure Adult, Sorry Mom, Demob Happy @ Bowery Ballroom (POSTPONED TO MONDAY, 3/13))
- Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz!, First and Forever @ Gramercy Theatre
- The Goodbye Party, Blue Yonder, Mallory Hawk @ Purgatory
- Sobs, Mei Semones @ Baby's All Right
- Maya Hawke, Raaaatscraps @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Nebula, The Atomic Bitchwax, Bone Church @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Cities Aviv, Stooky Bros, Lukah @ Trans-Pecos
- Patti LaBelle, Will Downing @ Kings Theatre
- Ravi Coltrane, Adam Rogers @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Jerry Cantrell, Thunderpussy @ The Paramount
- Goose @ The Capitol Theatre
- The Vices, Silverbacks, Hoorsees, Pleasure Pill, Diary, Data Animal, Marci @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jane Inc, knitting, Plattenbau, Ten Minute Detour, French Cassettes, 36?, His His, Nat Vazer, Clea Anaïs, Yo Diablo, The Pleasure Majenta, Her Skin, Keegan Powell, Oh Imanuela, Gossamer Blue @ Pianos (New Colossus)
- Emily Panic, Clare O'Kane, The Lucas Bros, Samantha Ruddy, Trey Galyon, Marie Faustin,George Civeris, Alison Stevenson @ Union Pool
