What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Adjacent Festival w/ blink-182, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, The Front Bottoms, Knocked Loose, Motion City Soundtrack, Midtown, Waterparks, The Starting Line, Loveless, L.S. Dunes, Beach Weather, Royal & The Serpent, Phantom Planet, The Movielife, Hot Milk, Soul Glo, Incendiary, Off!, Folly, Siickbrain, Oxymorrons, Candy, Neil Rubenstein @ Atlantic City
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Owenn @ MetLife Stadium
- Bloc Party, Family Dinner @ Brooklyn Steel
- En Attendant Ana, Famous Logs in History, Peter Kerlin @ Mama Tried
- Martin Dupont, Xeno & Oaklander @ The Meadows
- Dwarves, Spite Fuxxx, Moxie Pocket @ The Bowery Electric
- Gary Lucas @ City Winery
- Airiel, Laveda @ TV Eye
- Overexposure, Fire is Murder, Examine, Pigmilk @ The Kingsland
- Fulcrum @ Market Hotel
- youbet, Options, Market @ Sundown
- Junior Boys (DJ set), GEE DEE, Amelia Holt @ Public Records
- Horse Meat Disco, Jellybean Benitez, Tommy Hart @ Knockdown Center
- Danny Krivit, Benny Soto @ Knockdown Center
- Eamon Harkin & Justin Carter @ Nowadays
- Roman Flügel, JDH + Dave P @ Public Records / The Nursery
- Lis Dalton, Kia, PLO Man, Underground Resistance, Eamon Harkin & Justin Carter, Nicole Misha, Toribio @ Nowadays
- Galcher Lustwerk, x3butterfly, Tiny T-Bone, Sterling Juan Diaz, DELABAE @ Paragon
