What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Hot 97's Summer Jam w/ Cardi B, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Lola Brooke, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, The Lox @ UBS Arena
- Kevin Barnes & Friends, Starla Online @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Braids, Rafiq Bhatia @ Racket
- Logic, Juicy J @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Summer Thunder w/ Poison Ruïn, The Smarthearts @ Union Pool (POSTPONED)
- Necrofest w/ Terminal Nation, Brat, Deterioration, Maul, Disease, Morbid Visionz, Redundant Protoplasm, Congealed Putrescence, Orthopedic Cranial Encavement @ The Kingsland
- Sunset Rollercoaster @ Knockdown Center
- The Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra, Taja Cheek @ National Sawdust
- OSU Fest w/ Deadform, Vicious Blade, Funeral Leech, Savage Pleasure @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe @ SummerStage in Central Park
- The Shivers, Joe Kaplow, Habe, Morgan Weidinger @ Mercury Lounge
- The RT's, Christina Courtin @ Union Pool
- Laura Ortman, Kidambi Kim fluke-mogul, NOMON @ Sisters
- EU1OGY, Shiverboard, ABBATIA, Glockteau Twins @ The Broadway
- Mel Machete, Killer Kin, Vixen 77, Soraia, Revelatours, Loretta, Tits Dick Ass, WifeKnife, Not All Heroes @ TV Eye
- Bushwick's Dead w/ Dead Meat, Steely Jams @ Brooklyn Made
- Optimo, Paul Nickerson @ The Nursery at Public Records
- Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin @ Nowadays
- Eli Escobar, Devoye, Honey B, Toribio @ Paragon
- DJ SWISHA, El Niño indigo, BYZARRA, deep creep @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
- Kevin Hart @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Jerrod Carmichael @ The Bell House
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.