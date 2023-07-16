What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- dead prez, th1rt3en, Large Professor (DJ set) @ SummerStage at Von King Park
- Citizens Arrest, Ted Leo, My Favorite, Y&I @ Rubulad
- Creeping Death, Extinction A.D., Enforced, Upon Stone, Saintpeeler @ Amityville Music Hall
- Summer Thunder w/ Meridian Brothers, P.E., Macrodose (DJ set) @ Union Pool
- Activity, NightNight, The Flag @ Baby's All Right
- Spine, Destiny Bond, High Cost, Dog Breath @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Juan Wauters, Carlos Truly @ Brooklyn Made
- Zombieshark, Venus Twins, Primal Rat Screw, Murderpact, Kissbreaker @ Trans-Pecos
- IC3PEAK, Mithril @ Irving Plaza
- Friends From New York pool party dance-off w/ G-Bo The Pro, Tokyo Rose, Soni withanEYE @ Mr. Purple
- Eamon Harkin, Justin Carter @ Nowadays
- Boiler Room w/ Austin Millz, Alexis Curshé, Ayanna Heaven, Musclecars, Toribio @ 99 Scott Ave
- Eli Escobar, Cosmo, Ge-ology, Stonie Blue b2b Ben Hixon @ Paragon
- Bradley Zero, Hidden Spheres, Klein Zage b2b Joey G @ Public Records (The Nursery)
