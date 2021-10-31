What’s Going on Sunday? (Halloween)
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Village Halloween Parade
- GWAR, Napalm Death, Eyehategod @ Irving Plaza
- Leikeli47, Bbyafricka, Quay Dash, Golden Kong, Roman Sensation, Diego Hauz, Joopiter, Highgnx, Maahd @ Elsewhere
- Men I Trust, Michael Seyer @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Murphy's Law, Urban Waste @ Bowery Electric
- Imperial Triumphant, Pyrrhon, Couch Slut @ Saint Vitus Bar
- TOPS, Tiberius B @ Bowery Ballroom
- Boy Harsher, Cube, Anno (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Made
- The Magnetic Fields @ City Winery
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- The LOX @ Sony Hall
- NY Night Train's Halloween Hop @ TV Eye
- Halloween Hodown @ Union Pool
- Harry Styles (Harryween Fancy Dress Party), Orville Peck, Madison Cunningham @ Madison Square Garden
- Steve Aoki @ Marquee New York
- Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum @ Mercury Lounge
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ Capitol Theatre
- Garcia Peoples @ Capitol Theatre
- Nick Hakim & Roy Nathanson @ LunÀtico
- Pretty Sick, Harry Teardrop, Hello Mary @ Mercury Lounge
- DJ Healthy, Deep Creep, Ashley Venom, WTCHCRFT, MoMA Ready, Ant Puke & Miss Parker, Todd Edwarts, Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin, Juan Ramos, Lauren Flax @ Nowadays
- Ravi Coltrane @ Village Vanguard
- Stone Temple Pilots @ The Paramount
LIVESTREAMS:
Behemoth streams "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy," featuring three sets from three unique locations, at 9 PM ET (tickets).
Björk live from Reykjavik, with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra and harpist Katie Buckley, playing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more, streams at 10 PM ET (tickets).
