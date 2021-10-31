What’s Going on Sunday? (Halloween)

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Behemoth streams "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy," featuring three sets from three unique locations, at 9 PM ET (tickets).

Björk live from Reykjavik, with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra and harpist Katie Buckley, playing songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more, streams at 10 PM ET (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE