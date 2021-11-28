What’s Going on Sunday (Hanukkah night 1)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom
- Caribou, Jessy Lanza @ Brooklyn Steel
- Jeff Rosenstock, Oceanator @ Warsaw
- Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, The Suicide Machines @ Irving Plaza
- Harlem Cultural Festival w/ Rakim, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Slick Rick, Alyson Williams, Omar, Herbert Holler, The Freedom Party NYC, DJ Ronin @ Apollo Theater
- Matisyahu @ Brooklyn Made
- Joel Ross, Brandee Younger @ Baby's All Right
- Harry Styles @ UBS Arena
--
