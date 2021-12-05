What’s Going on Sunday (Hanukkah night 8)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Genesis @ Madison Square Garden
- mewithoutYou, Dominic Angelella @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Surfbort, Smirk, Patti @ TV Eye
- Rid of Me, Wives, Yeah Baby @ Mercury Lounge
- Tempter, Melissa, I-SO @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Alice Cohen, Zannie & the Dream Dragons, Starla Online @ The Broadway
- Joel Ross, Marquis Hill @ Baby's All Right
- Matt Bachmann, Eliza Niemi, Brady Only @ Secret Project Robot
- Tobe Nwigwe @ Irving Plaza
- Jon Langford @ Cafe Du Nord East
- Dougie Poole, Thanks For Coming, Agua Viva @ Wonderville
- Wendy Eisenberg, Amanda Ekergy @ The Owl
- Fred again.. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hub City Stompers, Stop the Presses, Sgt Scag @ Pianos
- Tavi Gevinson @ Union Hall
- Ziwe, Jen Goma, Larry Owens, Jo Firestone, DJ DonWill @ The Bell House
