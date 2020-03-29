What’s going on Sunday? (Nothing. Stay home.)

There are officially no shows in NYC and the surrounding area, as only essential businesses are currently allowed to operate. Most major venues in the city had already closed as a precautionary measure, anyway.

Some of of the NYC-area shows that were originally supposed to happen tonight included beabadoobee at Bowery Ballroom, Roy Ayers at Iridium Room, RAWG (GWAR without the costumes) at Saint Vitus, and more.

Though there aren’t any concerts to attend in person, you can livestream some from the comfort of your own home, including Hatchie, Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope, Alex Lahey, Laura Marling, Shana Cleveland, and more! More info in our daily livestreams post.

MORE STUFF TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO FROM HOME

While there are no shows, we’re posting some of our favorite live concert videos every day. Also, check out our latest album reviews in Notable Releases and Bill’s Indie Basement and subscribe to our monthly Spotify playlist to listen to some of our favorite new songs. We also have some TV suggestions for shows you can stream that won’t bum you out.

