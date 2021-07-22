What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Skatalites, DJ Agent Jay (The Slackers) @ Market Hotel
- Godcaster, Sunk Heaven, Patti @ TV Eye
- Ranky Tanky @ Wagner Park
- Eli Fola @ Dock Street
- Steve Gunn & William Tyler, Ryan Sawyer, Bridget St John @ Bell House
- Dimmer Twins (Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers) @ City Winery
- Vision Festival w/ Dave Sewelson's Music for a Free World Quintet, Matthew Shipp String Trio, Dave Barrell & Darius Jones Duo, Cooper-Moore @ Pioneer Works
- Lisa Fischer @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Ganavya @ Roulette
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Anika streams a set on Rough Trade NYC's Instagram at 6 PM ET.
--
