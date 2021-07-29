What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Flying Lotus, Reggie Watts @ The Brooklyn Mirage
- Rev. Sekou & The Freedom Fighters @ Wagner Park
- Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy @ Asbury Lanes
- Midnight Magic (DJ set), Christine Renée @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Dolly Spartans, Smile Machine, Bummer Camp, The Senior Year @ Bar Freda
- Cyrus Aaron: THE BLK HRS @ Dock Street
- Lloyd Banks @ Sony Hall
- Mingus Big Band @ Drom
- Vision Festival w/ Elder Ones, James Brandon Lewis Molecular Quartet, Julie Ezelle Patton Rock Paper Twister, Mara Rosenbloom Presents Flyaways, Trio 3 @ Pioneer Works
- Koku Gonza @ Pier 45
- Outside World, Nicole McCabe Quartet, takoda, Bloodhound (DJ set) @ IRL
- Slashers, NYCL Kai, Night Children, Glue Head @ Union Pool
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The BrooklynVegan Show streams on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET. This week's episode is all about ska -- its past, its present, and especially its future. We'll be joined on the show by rising Philly ska band Catbite, who will perform live and chat with us.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.