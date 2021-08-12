What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

The BrooklynVegan Show airs on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be doing a deep dive into the career of one of New York's most important bands: Sonic Youth. Joining us for the two-hour chat will be none other than Sonic Youth guitarist/vocalist Lee Ranaldo.

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE