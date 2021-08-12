What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Roots @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Modest Mouse, The Districts @ Brooklyn Steel
- Digable Planets @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Lil Tracy @ Irving Plaza
- Damon & Naomi, Ryan El-Solh, JR Bohannon @ Baby's All Right
- Ali Wong @ Beacon Theatre
- Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Girl Skin, OK Cowgirl @ Berlin
- Craig Harris’ Nocturnal Nubian Ball For the Conscientious Ballers and Cultural Shot Callers @ Bryant Park
- Somnuri, Netherlands, Husbandry @ Union Pool
- Murphy's Law @ Rocks Off Concert Cruise
- The Far East @ Mama Tried
- Kyle Forester, Gary Olson, Ezrat @ TV Eye
- Pink Martini, China Forbes @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The BrooklynVegan Show airs on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be doing a deep dive into the career of one of New York's most important bands: Sonic Youth. Joining us for the two-hour chat will be none other than Sonic Youth guitarist/vocalist Lee Ranaldo.
--
