What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Celebrate Biggie w/ Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim & Junior Mafia, The LOX, DJ Stretch Armstrong, DJ Steph Cakes @ Prospect Park
- It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC: Brooklyn w/ Big Daddy Kane, Maino, Desiigner, Elle Varner, Papoose, Stetasonic, Judy Torres, C&C Music Factory, Special Ed, DJ Mister Cee, Sweet Sensation, Obasi Jackson, Young Devyn, Lizzy Ashliegh, PopMaster Fabel @ Brooklyn Army Terminal
- The Killers @ Terminal 5
- Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast (in conversation with Vulture's E. Alex Jung) @ 92Y
- Brendan Kelly @ Arrogant Swine
- Nation of Language, koleżanka @ The Sultan Room
- Weeping Icon, Couch Slut, Patti @ TV Eye
- Kississippi @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Hard Nips, Toward Space, Wreaths, Gun Boat @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Momma, Lucy, tba special guest @ Elsewhere Zone One
- High & Mighty Brass Band @ Clinton Cove
- Springsteen on Broadway @ St. James Theatre
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Samia streams a set from Brooklyn Steel at 7 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
Half Waif and Lea Thomas perform on Spirit House Records' monthly streaming series at 8 PM ET (tickets).
--
