What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- King Crimson, The Zappa Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Gruff Rhys, Tom Barrett @ TV Eye
- Kelly Lee Owens, Annie Hart @ Bowery Ballroom
- Andy Shauf, Tomberlin @ Warsaw
- Mdou Moctar, Blacks' Myths @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dr. Dog, Bowerbirds @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Mountain Goats (solo) @ City Winery
- Sleigh Bells, EU1OGY @ Webster Hall
- Keiji Haino/Jim O'Rourke/Oren Ambarchi, Tamio Shiraishi & Julia Santoli + Austin Sley Julian, David Watson & Ikue Mori, Manāt @ First Unitarian Congregational Society
- R.A.P. Ferreira, Pink Navel @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- D.R.I. @ The Kingsland
- Eric Copeland (Black Dice), Beat Detectives, Reachers @ Union Pool
- Bowl Train w/Questlove (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Dan Friel, OPTO S, OOF @ Mama Tried
- The Struts, Nick Perri and the Underground Thieves @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- The Knocks (DJ set), Luka Tacon @ Elsewhere Hall
- The Nude Party (DJ set), Patton @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Mary Halvorson @ Roulette
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Spirit of the Beehive stream a set at 7 PM ET (tickets).
Amber Mark streams a set at 8 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
Patti Smith streams a set from Electric Lady Studios at 9 PM ET (tickets).
--
