What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Spirit of the Beehive stream a set at 7 PM ET (tickets).

Amber Mark streams a set at 8 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.

Patti Smith streams a set from Electric Lady Studios at 9 PM ET (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE