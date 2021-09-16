What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, Hatebreed @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Lindsey Buckingham, Sammy Brue @ Town Hall
- Lord Huron, Allison Ponthier @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Wild Pink, Ratboys, My Idea @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Move Forward Fest w/ Fousheé, Audrey Nuna, Serena Isioma, Tanerélle, Duendita, Abby Jasmine @ Knockdown Center
- Standing on the Corner @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Tkay Maidza @ Baby's All Right
- Club Quarantine Live w/ D-Nice, Stephanie Mills, Anthony Hamilton, KRS-One, Melba Moore, Big Daddy Kane, Estelle @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Richard Lloyd Group @ Our Wicked Lady
- Mephiskapheles @ Arrogant Swine
- The Felice Brothers, Al Olender @ Bowery Ballroom
- Matt & Kim @ TV Eye
- Lee Pardini (Dawes) @ Rockwood Music Hall
- The Black Pumas, Pachyman @ Brooklyn Steel
- Levitation Room, Champagne Superchillin', GIFT @ Knitting Factory
- Blair Socci, Joe Pera, Sydnee Washington, Chloe Fineman @ The Bell House
- Aidan Noell of Nation of Language (DJ set) @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Desert Sharks, Deep Wimp, Climates @ The Windjammer
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Because Jewish's annual High Holiday services continue with Yom Kippur, streaming at 10 AM ET on Fans.live.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.