What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Coldplay @ Apollo Theatre
- Nas @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Yo La Tengo ("Freewheeling" show) @ TV Eye
- Bartees Strange (early w/ Bathe, late w/ Hannah Jadagu) @ Mercury Lounge
- Freddie Gibbs @ Schimanski
- Jim Gaffigan @ Radio City Music Hall
- Kari Faux, Marti @ SOB's
- EMO Fight! w/ Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Zac from Man Overboard, Jimmy Jacobs, more @ Melrose Ballroom
- Hank Wood and The Hammerheads, 80HD, I-SO @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Reignwolf, Breanna Barbara @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Reagan Youth, Fat Chance, Madame St. Beatrice, Powerviolets @ Bowery Electric
- Goalkeeper, FRND CRCL, Crash The Calm, Dino Skatepark, Wave Break @ Amityville Music Hall
- Colatura, gobbinjr, Bummer Camp, Heavy Feather & The Magic Word @ Bar Freda
- Loony @ Baby's All Right
- Doss, Juliana Huxtable, Cosmo @ secret location
- Anik Khan, Haile Supreme, Robin Day @ Bowery Ballroom
- Namesake, Weak Signal, Grandma @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The BrooklynVegan Show streams at 11 AM ET on Vans Channel 66. With summer ending and the year about three quarters done, we're in the home stretch for new releases, and during this episode we'll talk about some recent records we've been loving, as well as some stuff we're anticipating for the final quarter of 2021. Joining us will be fellow music journalist/critic (and BV contributor) Danielle Chelosky.
Firefly begins streaming at 3 PM ET on Mandolin, with Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, The Hu, Robert Delong, and more
--
