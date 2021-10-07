What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Thrice, Touche Amore, Self Defense Family @ Terminal 5
- Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, The Messthetics @ The Bell House
- $uicideboy$, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lil Baby, Lil Durk @ Barclays Center
- Spirit of the Beehive, Water From Your Eyes @ Brooklyn Made
- August Greene @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Dehd, Bnny, Lionlimb @ Market Hotel
- Todd Rundgren @ Gramercy Theatre
- Jungle, Blu DeTiger @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Clutch, Stoner, King Buffalo @ The Paramount
- TR/ST, Tama Gucci @ Elsewhere Hall
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead @ Wellmont Theater
- BadBadNotGood (signing/meet & greet) @ Rough Trade
- My Son the Doctor, OK Cowgirl, Jess X @ The Broadway
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.