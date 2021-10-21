What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Manchester Orchestra, Foxing, Slothrust @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Torres, Sarah Jaffe @ Bowery Ballroom
- Tigers Jaw, Kississippi, Golden Apples @ Brooklyn Made
- High on Fire, Spirit Adrift, Dysrhythmia @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Spoon, Nicole Atkins @ Capitol Theatre
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- BRIC JazzFest w/ Cecile McLorin Salvant, SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter, Sean Jones Quartet, Yasser Tejeda, Sasha Berliner, Adam O'Farrill @ BRIC House
- Parquet Courts 'Sympathy for Life' release party @ Eldorado Auto Skooter (Coney Island)
- The Death Set, RebelMatic @ Our Wicked Lady
- Planning for Burial, J Foley, Zen Mother @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Nervous Dater, Good Looking Friends, steve., Heavy Lag @ Trans-Pecos
- PAT Party w/ Justin Strauss, Ree De LA Vega, Silly C, Tylerkinesis, Amber Valentine, JD Samson @ Union Pool
- Un-Heard Mentality w/ Fantastic Negrito, Langhorne Slim, Son Little @ Brooklyn Bowl
- cumgirl8, Kembra Pfahler, Girldick @ Knitting Factory
- Eli Paperboy Reed @ Baby's All Right
- Blockhead, Arms and Sleepers @ Mercury Lounge
- Faux Real, Miss World, Frost Children @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Undead Prom w/ The Rizzos, The Upstart Crows, PowerSnap, Teenage Halloween @ The Windjammer
- Belaire's, Colatura, Shower Curtain, Sooner @ Berlin
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Sound Mind's Un-Heard Mentality show at Brooklyn Bowl with Langhorne Slim, Fantastic Negrito, and Son Little streams live at 7:30 PM ET on Relix's Twitch.
--
