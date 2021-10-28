What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rolling Loud w/ 50 Cent, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Bada$$, Pooh Shiesty, Young M.A, J.I.D., Fivio Foreign, Fetty Wap, CJ, Dave East, Yung Bleu, $not, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Fredo Bang, EST Gee, more @ Citi Field
- Quicksand, Narrow Head, REACH @ Bowery Ballroom
- Yves Tumor, Ecco2k, Deli Girls, No Bra, Club Eat @ Webster Hall
- Lucy Dacus, Palehound @ Brooklyn Steel
- Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Pinkshift @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pallbearer, Heavy Temple, Somnuri @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Magnetic Fields, Christian Lee Hutson @ City Winery
- Torres @ Baby's All Right
- Whitney, Renée Reed @ Asbury Lanes
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Hovvdy @ Purgatory
- Tonstartssbandht, Dougie Poole, Mason Lindahl @ Market Hotel
- Madison Cunningham, S.G. Goodman @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Frazey Ford, Phil Cook @ Baby's All Right
- The Bad Plus, Vuyo Sotashe @ Joe's Pub
- Philip Frobos (of Omni, solo performance & reading), Bodega Ben, Gift Wrap @ Union Pool
- Mia Berrin (of Pom Pom Squad, solo set and conversation with Melissa Lozada-Olivia) @ Brooklyn Museum
- Ravi Coltrane @ Village Vanguard
- Sanhedrin, Sabbath Warlock, Spellbook, Mighty High @ Our Wicked Lady
- Tredici Bacci, Ryan Power, Elena Chimaera @ TV Eye
- Darius Jones @ Green-Wood Cemetery
- Bad Bad Hats @ Mercury Lounge
- The Monkees Farewell Tour w/ Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz @ The Paramount
- Menahan Street Band, DJ Mikey Post @ Brooklyn Made
- Camp Nightmare w/ Brittany Carney, Dylan Adler, Sir Babygirl, River Ramirez @ Littlefield
LIVESTREAMS:
Spoon stream "Back To The Life // Live From Los Angeles," featuring the debut of new material, at 9 PM ET (tickets).
Wild Rivers stream a set filmed at Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET (tickets).
RL Grime streams Halloween X, live from the Palladium, at 11 PM ET (tickets).
