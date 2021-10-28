What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Spoon stream "Back To The Life // Live From Los Angeles," featuring the debut of new material, at 9 PM ET (tickets).

Wild Rivers stream a set filmed at Le Poisson Rouge at 9 PM ET (tickets).

RL Grime streams Halloween X, live from the Palladium, at 11 PM ET (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE