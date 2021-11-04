What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Menzingers, Roger Harvey @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Inter Arma, Artificial Brain, Skullshitter @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Drive-By Truckers, Buffalo Nichols @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Whitney, Renée Reed @ Brooklyn Made
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Buck Meek, Kidi Band @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kristin Hersh, Fred Abong @ City Winery Loft
- Xeno & Oaklander, VISUALS ANDREW, DJ Rel, NZM, DJ Thank You, Jamie Peck @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Snail Mail (signing/meet & greet) @ Rough Trade
- Short Fictions, The Winter Passing @ Amityville Music Hall
- Steely Dan @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Cheap Trick @ The Paramount
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nick Hakim @ Beacon Theatre
- beabadoobee, Christian Leave, BLACKSTARKIDS @ Webster Hall
- Gary Clark Jr., Blackillac @ Capitol Theatre
- Nation of Language, Cutouts @ Market Hotel
- ambientkitty, Brent Tactic, NIGELTHREETIMES @ Jupiter Disco
- Dead Leaf Echo, Del Judas, PUSH!, Secret Tombs @ TV Eye
- Dark Tea, Almond Joy, Superblush @ The Broadway
- Andrew McMahon, Annika Bennett, Zac Clark @ The Stone Pony
- David Cross @ Union Hall
--
