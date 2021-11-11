What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Anti-Flag, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin @ Gramercy Theatre
- Squid, Pink Navel @ Baby's All Right
- Drugdealer, The Apple Bonkers @ Brooklyn Made
- Tennis, Molly Burch @ Brooklyn Steel
- Spiritual Cramp, Bacchae, Big City @ Saint Vitus Bar
- SAVAK, Piggies, Jay Vons @ Union Pool
- Tower, Grave Bathers, Castle Rat @ Market Hotel
- Oberhofer, Starchild & The New Romantic @ Mercury Lounge
- WET, Coco & Clair Clair @ Elsewhere Hall
- Mattiel, Miranda and the Beat @ The Sultan Room
- Dirty Dozen Brass Band @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Planet Booty, Rich Aucoin, The Weekend Ladies @ Knitting Factory
- Daymé Arocena @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Loren Connors @ Old Stone House of Brooklyn
- Hush Forte, Zero McKenzi, SOPHIETHEHOMIE @ Cafe Erzulie
- Michelle Wolf @ Town Hall
- Sydnee Washington, Marie Faustin, Mary Beth Barone, Larry Owens @ Bell House
- Kevin Iso, Jonas Jeannot, Kerry Coddett, Kareen Green, Yamaneika Saunders @ Littlefield
- Colin Quinn @ Lucille Lortel Theatre
