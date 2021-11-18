What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Protomartyr, Joe McPHee, TVO @ Elsewhere Hall
- Dry Cleaning, The Muckers @ The Rainbow Room
- Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby, Jess Williamson @ Webster Hall
- Mary J. Blige, D-Nice @ Barclays Center
- Omerta, Vended, Hazing Over @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Raven, Metalfier, 25th Mission, Inherit The Earth, Bastard Clan @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah @ Blue Note Jazz Club,/li>
- Karol G @ United Palace Theater
- The Slip, Scott Metzger @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Off With Their Heads, THICK @ Amityville Music Hall
- The Kid and The Curse, The Errorists, Depresión Tropical, Early Riser @ Purgatory
- Gin Blossoms @ The Paramount
- Gus Dapperton, MICHELLE @ Brooklyn Steel
- Fleece, fanclubwallet @ Mercury Lounge
- New Myths, Jelly Kelly, Desert Sharks, Pamphlets @ TV Eye
LIVESTREAMS:
The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 returns at 11 AM ET. This week we'll be chatting with Kevin Whelan of The Wrens and Aeon Station, followed by a live set from Angel Du$t.
