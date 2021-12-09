What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- 100 gecs, Tony Velour, Underscores @ Terminal 5
- A2B2 Night of Fire w/ Arca, Andy Morin (Death Grips), Kero Kero Bonito, Machine Girl, Eartheater @ Knockdown Center
- Taking Back Sunday, Straylight Run @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
- Wet Leg, Momma @ Baby's All Right
- Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth, Inoculation @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Menzingers, Maxwell Stern & The Collideres, Golden Apples @ Crossroads
- Stars, Shamir @ Le Poisson Rouge
- FIXED w/ John Talabot, JDH & Dave P, Alison Swing, Ivan Berko @ Good Room
- METZ, Preoccupations, FACS @ Elsewhere Hall
- Clone, Sky Creature, Pelican Movement, Cronies @ TV Eye
- Ed Sheeran @ Irving Plaza
- Slow Pulp @ Baby's All Right
- Dead Horses, Charlie Parr @ Union Pool
- Low Cut Connie, Fiona Silver, Susu @ Bowery Ballroom
- Luke Stewart, Leila Bordreuil @ Roulette
- Loose Buttons, GIFT @ Mercury Lounge
- Wah Together, Cool Whip, Aki Goto/MasamiTomihisa @ Berlin Under A
- J Roddy Walston @ Brooklyn Made
- Geoff Tate, Gary Gulman, Emma Willmann, Josh Gondelman, Lindsay Boling, Trey Galyon @ Union Hall
- Puddles Pity Party, Dave Hill @ Gramercy Theatre
LIVESTREAMS:
The War on Drugs stream "Living Proof," filmed at Los Angeles' Ukrainian Cultural Center, at 4 AM ET, 3 PM ET, 8 PM ET, and 11 PM ET (tickets).
The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Kanye West and Drake streams at 11 PM ET on Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music's Twitch.
