What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Movielife, KOYO, Family Dinner @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Citizen, Glitterer, Drug Church, Floating Room @ Elsewhere Hall
- Brian Fallon @ Crossroads
- Primitive Man (performing Caustic), Blood Incantation, Sissy Spacek, Withered, Jarhead Fertilizer @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Lil' Kim, Mazurbate, Amrit, Dicap @ Nebula
- From Autumn to Ashes, Shai Hulud, Total Meltdown @ Market Hotel
- Gang Gang Dance, Adjua Gargi, Nzinga Greaves @ First Unitarian Congregational Society
- Moon Tooth, Astronoid, Johnny Booth, Husbandry @ Gramercy Theatre
- Delicate Steve, Taxi Vision @ The Sultan Room
- The Mavericks @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
- Silverio, Kill Alters, PIERI @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Puddles Pity Party @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- Mipso, Johanna Samuels, Alexa Rose @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Climates, Colatura, Desert Sharks @ Pianos
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The BrooklynVegan Show streams on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET. It's the last episode of the year, and we'll be discussing the best music of 2021 with music critic Jenn Pelly, followed by a performance from Proper.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.