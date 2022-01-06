What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Ja Rule @ Sony Hall
- DJ Logic & Friends ft. Karl Denson, MonoNeon, Adam Deitch @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Masego, Rosehardt @ Baby's All Right
- Adam Lytle, Gabriel Birnbaum, Belaver, Nighttime @ Windjammer
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red, Florry, May Rio @ Union Pool (more info)
- Slow Fiction, Dead Tooth, My Son The Doctor @ TV Eye (more info)
--
