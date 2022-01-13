What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- slowthai @ Baby's All Right
- Year of the Knife, Shackled, Despize, Becoming One, Missing Link @ Amityville Music Hall
- cleopatrick, Ready the Prince @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jordana, Wormy @ Mercury Lounge
- Eddie Palmieri @ Birdland Jazz Club
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
- Nap Eyes, Shallowhalo, Superblush @ Baby's All Right (more info)
--
