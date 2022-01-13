What’s Going on Thursday?

photo by P Squared

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

  • Nap Eyes, Shallowhalo, Superblush @ Baby's All Right (more info)

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: Becoming One, Cleopatrick, Despize, jordana, Missing Link, Ready the Prince, shackled, Wormy, YEAR OF THE KNIFE
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top