What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

Erasure, Bag Raiders @ Radio City Music Hall (more info)

P.E., Beat Detectives, A Savage (DJ set) @ Union Pool (more info)

The Next Great American Novelist, Dave Hill @ Mercury Lounge (more info)

Bad Waitress, Shred Flinstone, Slow Fiction @ Berlin Under A (more info

The Big Easy, Church Girls, Noods @ Knitting Factory (more info)

Groupie @ Baby's All Right (more info)

--

LIVESTREAMS:

The third night of Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST streams on NPR's YouTube at 8 PM ET with Al Bilali Sudan, Kiran Ahluwalia, and Tufan Derince Group.

Winter JazzFest streams at 8 PM ET with Steve Bernstein's Millenial Territory Orchestra, Brianna Thomas, Nite BJuti with Candice Hoyes, Val Jenty and Mimi Jones, Zoh Amba, Mars Duo with Tim Berne and Gregg Belise-Chi, and Amir Elsaffar.

The Marfa Tapes begins streaming today on Paramount+

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE