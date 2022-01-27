What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

Wolves in the Throne Room, Full of Hell, UADA @ Warsaw (more info)

(more info) Best Coast, Rosie Tucker @ Asbury Lanes (more info)

(more info) The Black Angels, The Vacant Lots @ Brooklyn Steel (more info)

(more info) The Dodos, Anna Fox Rochinski @ Knitting Factory (more info)

(more info) Lomelda @ Market Hotel (more info)

(more info) Riki, SYZYGYX, Rare DM @ Saint Vitus Bar (more info)

