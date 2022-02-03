What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Brian Fallon performs The Gaslight Anthem's most loved album, The '59 Sound, at 8 PM ET (tickets).

Korn stream their "Requiem Mass," with an intimate ceremony and live performance at Los Angeles' Hollywood United Methodist Church, at 11 PM ET on YouTube.

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE