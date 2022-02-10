What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Ghost, Volbeat, Twin Temple @ Prudential Center
- Waxahatchee, Madi Diaz @ Brooklyn Steel
- Metronomy, Hannah Jadagu @ Bowery Ballroom
- Remi Wolf, Grace Ives @ Webster Hall
- Ogbert the Nerd, Oolong, The Best of the Worst, Combat @ Knitting Factory
- CHRISTEENE and her Fukkn Band, Narcissister @ TV Eye
- Dreamcrusher, Trace Amount, Heavy Halo, Violence @ Our Wicked Lady
- Bummer Camp, Phantom Wave, Gum, Polo Grounds @ Windjammer
- OK Cowgirl, Shower Curtain, Yours Are the Only Ears, Web Hex @ Berlin
- Growing @ Union Pool
- Kevin Garrett @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Bettye LaVette @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Big Thief (listening party) @ Rough Trade
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The BrooklynVegan Show returns to Vans Channel 66 to talk all things The Beatles with music journalist, author, and Beatle expert Rob Sheffield, from his book to Get Back and beyond. The episode will also feature a live set from Teenage Halloween.
--
