What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sun Ra Arkestra, Kelsey Lu, Moor Mother @ Zankel Hall
- Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist & Boldy James @ Terminal 5
- Standing on the Corner, Ian Isiah @ Elsewhere
- Mom Jeans @ Asbury Lanes
- Mortiferum, Yellow Eyes, Infandus @ TV Eye
- Joan As Police Woman @ Public Records
- Zopa (Michael Imperioli), 2C-B @ Baby's All Right
- Thin, Herjaza, The Wind in The Trees, Kissies, Unhinge @ Trans-Pecos
- The Marias, Evann McIntosh, Ogi @ Brooklyn Steel
- Restless Spirit, Wreath of Tongues, Carcosa @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Grand Army Reapers, My Son the Doctor, Sunny Delight, Spite FuXXX, The Rizzos, Larry Locust @ The Sultan Room
--
