What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Clairo, Arlo Parks @ Radio City Music Hall
- Patti Smith and Her Band @ Capitol Theatre
- Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent @ Brooklyn Steel
- Fenne Lily, illuminati hotties, Katy Kirby @ Bowery Ballroom
- Meshell Ndegeocello @ Symphony Space
- Eartheater, LEYA, Ish Couture, DJ Abby @ Market Hotel
- Nicole Mitchell, Angel Bat Dawid @ Zankel Hall
- Bonobo (DJ set), Catori @ Elsewhere
- Snakehips, Life on Planets @ Brooklyn Made
- Adam Schatz's Civil Engineering @ Public Records
- Karina Rykman, Neighbor @ Brooklyn Bowl
- dweller w/ D. Strange, Quest?onmarq @ Rash
- Dick Appointment w/ B.Ames, LSDXOXO, J Sport, Sekucci, Kenni Javon @ Nowadays
- SUSTO, Caiola @ Mercury Lounge
- Ronnie Stone & The Lonely Riders, Treatment, Rafia @ Bar Freda
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.