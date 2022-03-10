What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- King Hannah, Operator Music Band @ Union Pool
- Khruangbin, Nubya Garcia @ Radio City Music Hall
- Love Rocks NYC w/ Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, David Shaw, Anders Osborne, CELISSE, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose, Connor Kennedy, Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Kiefer Sutherland, Michelle Buteau @ Beacon Theatre
- Wet Leg, Lowertown @ Brooklyn Steel
- A Benefit for Ukraine w/ Gogol Bordello, Craig Finn & Franz Nicolay, Jesse Malin, Lady Lamb, Marc Roberge, Matisyahu, Patti Smith, Stephin Merritt, Suzanne Vega @ City Winery
- The Armed, Liturgy @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Iceage, Sloppy Jane @ Bowery Ballroom
- The Tallest Man on Earth, Daughter of Swords @ Webster Hall
- Self Esteem, Benét @ Baby's All Right
- AMINÉ, AJ Tracey, 454 @ Terminal 5
- Summer Salt, Renata Zeiguer, Kate Stephenson @ Brooklyn Made
- Duma @ Public Records
- BIA @ Sony Hall
- The Fight, Hüstler, Violent Way, Echelon, Mati, 80hd @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Ross from Friends, Haruka, Evan Michael, Fever Dream @ Elsewhere
- Alex Zhang Hungtai, Chris Williams @ IRL
- Keyon Harrold @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Deap Vally, Fondude, Desert Sharks @ Knitting Factory
- Looking Forward To It w/ Josh Gondelman, Jay Jurden, Emmy Blotnick, Dan Fox, Dave Hill, Mary Beth Barone @ Littlefield
- May Rio, Emmrose, Art d'Ecco, Real Numbers, Dogs on Shady Lane @ The Bowery Electric (New Colossus)
- Westlaken, Coline & Toitoine, Wetsuit, Yours Are The Only Ears, Nicole Mercedes @ The Bowery Electric Map Room (New Colossus)
- Forever Honey, Vera Di Lecce, Yoo Doo Right, Dear Scout, Ava Vegas, Randy Randall (No Age) @ East Berlin (New Colossus)
- Cole Koch, Angent blå, Tallies, Blushing, The Natvral, Nicole Yun, Garden Centre, Yeah Baby, Diary @ Berlin (New Colossus)
- Holy Wisdom LLC, Shower Curtain, Girl Skin, Sunglaciers, jackie, Punchlove, Docents @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
--
LIVESTREAMS
The BrooklynVegan Show returns at 11 AM ET on Vans Channel 66. This month's guess is Anand Wilder of the now-defunct Yeasayer, who will be talking with us and doing a DJ set.
Ghost stream a "release ritual" for their new album, IMPERA, at 2 PM ET on YouTube.
--
