What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jazmine Sullivan, Tiana Major9 @ Kings Theatre
- The Swell Season anniversary tour w/ Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova @ Beacon Theatre
- For Your Health, Stay Inside, Dreamwell, Thin, Ennui @ Amityville Music Hall
- Murphy's Law, Drunken Rampage, The Shooting Gallery @ Market Hotel
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- The Psychedelic Furs, Royston Langdon @ The Paramount
- Ryley Walker, Tonstartssbandht @ Bowery Ballroom
- Tom Misch, Joel Culpepper @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Underoath, Spiritbox, Bad Omens, Stray From The Path @ Brooklyn Steel
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- Live Skull, White Hills, Quattracenta @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Rickie Lee Jones @ City Winery
- jaimie branch: FLY or DIE, Tcheser Holmes @ Baby's All Right
- Alea @ Symphony Space
- Juliana Huxtable, DJ Ironbound, Sausha, Bambii @ Nowadays
- Earth Beat, Kellam Matthews, Lauren Murada, Justin Strauss & Billy Caldwell, The Carry Nation, Timo Lee, Veblen Defect @ Good Room
--
LIVESTREAMS
Rosalia streams Motomami live at 7 PM ET on TikTok.
The Dropkick Murphys stream their St. Patrick's Day show from House of Blues Boston at 9 PM ET (watch).
Flogging Molly stream their St. Patrick's Day show from Hollywood Palladium at 12 AM ET (3/18) (tickets).
--
