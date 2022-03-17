What&#8217;s Going on Thursday?

What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

LIVESTREAMS

Rosalia streams Motomami live at 7 PM ET on TikTok.

The Dropkick Murphys stream their St. Patrick's Day show from House of Blues Boston at 9 PM ET (watch).

Flogging Molly stream their St. Patrick's Day show from Hollywood Palladium at 12 AM ET (3/18) (tickets).

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: BAMBII, Billy Caldwell, DJ Ironbound, Drunken Rampage, Earth Beat, Jaimie Branch, Joel Culpepper, Juliana Huxtable, Justin Strauss, kellam matthews, Lauren Murada, Live Skull, Murphys Law, Quattracenta, Robert Glasper, Royston Langdon, Sausha, Tcheser Holmes, The Carry Nation, The Psychedelic Furs, The Shooting Gallery, timo lee, Tom Misch, Veblen Defect, White Hills
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan