What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange @ Brooklyn Steel
- Low, Divide and Dissolve @ Webster Hall
- Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes, Aurat (DJ set) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sampa the Great, keiyaA @ Bowery Ballroom
- Delta Spirit, Palm Palm @ Brooklyn Made
- Patrick Watson and the Attacca Quartet @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Corridor, Programmique, Anna Fox Rochinski @ The Sultan Room
- Tommy Genesis, IV4, Lil Rich @ Elsewhere
- Sir Babygirl, Softee @ Knitting Factory
- Tempers, LEYA @ Elsewhere Zone One
- P.L.F., Sulfuric Cautery, Chepang, Retching Pus @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Scott Metzger @ City Winery
- Thelma and the Sleaze, Miranda and The Beat, Reverend Mother, Spite Fuxx @ Heaven Can Wait
- Ches Smith w/ Craig Taborn, Mat Maneri, Bill Frisell @ The Stone
- Body Meat, Pedazo De Carne Con Ojo, Cleo Reed @ Baby's All Right
- Haybaby, Nihiloceros, No Kill, My Son the Doctor @ The Broadway
- Hit, Gorgeous, Wendy Eisenberg, Jeff Tobias @ The Windjammer
- Fake Birthday w/ David Cross, Ilana Glazer, Irene Tu, Jo Firestone, Sean Patton, Zach Zucker, Rose Matafeo @ Littlefield
LIVESTREAMS
Tyler, the Creator will play his excellent 2021 album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST in full, streaming live from Los Angeles at 10:50 PM on Amazon Music's Twitch, with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.
