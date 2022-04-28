What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Worriers, Chris Gethard @ Irving Plaza
- Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Napalm Death, Unto Others @ Terminal 5
- Girl Talk, Hugh Augustine @ Brooklyn Steel
- Burna Boy @ Madison Square Garden
- Big K.R.I.T, Elhae @ Gramercy Theatre
- Destruction, Nervosa, Sunlord, VX36 @ Elsewhere
- Phony Ppl @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Barrie, S. Raekwon @ Baby's All Right
- Altin Gün, Sessa @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- WifiGawd, YL, Fatboi Sharif @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Dua Saleh, AJRadico @ Baby's All Right
- Zachary Cale, Zolephants, Jr. Bohannon & Alexander Turnquist @ Union Pool
- Tall Juan, Breanna Barbara, Adam Amram @ The Sultan Room
- Chamber, Silenus, Sprawl @ Amityville Music Hall
- Michael Beharie, Matt Nelson, Annie Hart, Logan Takahashi (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- FELIX III, Kristeen Young, Hang Him to The Scales @ Bar Freda
- Kassa Overall, Malick Koly @ Public Records
--
