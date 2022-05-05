What’s Going on Thursday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:Testament, Exodus, Death Angel @ The ParamountHelado Negro, Slauson Malone 1 @ Brooklyn SteelEyehategod, BAT, Come to Grief, Escuela Grind @ Saint Vitus BarDave @ Irving PlazaEli "Paperboy" Reed @ Union PoolDijon @ Music Hall of WilliamsburgCity of the Sun, Rotem Sivan, Adam Neely @ The Sultan RoomMICHELLE, Sylo @ Bowery BallroomNegativland & SUE-C, Keith Whitman, Ava Mendoza @ Le Poisson RougeASTN @ Baby's All RightKojaque, Kean Kavanagh @ Baby's All RightDrug Couple, No Jersey, Jo Kroger, Bummer Camp @ The Windjammer
