What’s Going on Thursday?

photo by Ellen Qbertplaya

TONIGHT IN NYC:

  • Testament, Exodus, Death Angel @ The Paramount
  • Helado Negro, Slauson Malone 1 @ Brooklyn Steel
  • Eyehategod, BAT, Come to Grief, Escuela Grind @ Saint Vitus Bar
  • Dave @ Irving Plaza
  • Eli "Paperboy" Reed @ Union Pool
  • Dijon @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • City of the Sun, Rotem Sivan, Adam Neely @ The Sultan Room
  • MICHELLE, Sylo @ Bowery Ballroom
  • Negativland & SUE-C, Keith Whitman, Ava Mendoza @ Le Poisson Rouge
  • ASTN @ Baby's All Right
  • Kojaque, Kean Kavanagh @ Baby's All Right
  • Drug Couple, No Jersey, Jo Kroger, Bummer Camp @ The Windjammer

