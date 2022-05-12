What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer @ Warsaw
- Koffee, Buju, GENRUS, Max Glazer @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Tori Amos, Companion @ Kings Theatre
- Molchat Doma, Rare DM @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Desertfest NYC Pre-Party w/ The Atomic Bitchwax, Planet of Zeus, Freedom Hawk, Druids @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Disclosure, DJ Boring @ Brooklyn Mirage
- The HIRS Collective, High Cost @ Our Wicked Lady
- SOAK @ Union Pool
- Higher Power, Dying Wish, Combust, Jab, Victory Garden @ Amityville Music Hall
- High Pulp, Jared Mattson @ Nublu 151
- Gilt, Career Day, Hypemom, 10 Minute Major @ Sovereign
- Omar Apollo, Deb Never, Niko Rubio @ Terminal 5
- Suki Waterhouse, Jane. @ Elsewhere Zone One
- The Offspring, Radkey @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Sunflower Bean, Hello Mary, Frost Children @ Webster Hall
- DJ Logic, Vernon Reid, Marcus Gilmore, David Dyson, James Hurt @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, DJ Miss Guy @ Le Poisson Rouge
- City of the Sun, House of Waters @ The Sultan Room
- Dog Breath, Persona, Hardcorebae @ Chaos Computer
- Long Neck, Julia Blair, Brush @ Trans-Pecos
- Hannah Gadsby @ BAM
