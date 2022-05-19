What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Amyl and the Sniffers, Upchuck, C.O.F.F.I.N. @ Brooklyn Steel
- Grouper, Chris Brokaw @ The Opera House
- The Front Bottoms, Long Neck, Jordan Jensen @ White Eagle Hall
- Sinkane, James Murphy (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Jon Hopkins, Lauren Flax @ Elsehwere
- Makaya McCraven, Brandee Younger @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Exploited, Cro-Mags, Total Chaos @ Melrose Ballroom
- Loud Night, Skullshitter, Vorlust, Melissa, Spiter @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Joey Ramone's Birthday Bash w/ Richie Ramone, Mickey Leigh, Wes Crawford, more @ Heaven Can Wait
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band @ City Winery
- Parlor Walls, Operator Music Band, Kate Mohanty, The Weekend Ladies (DJ set) @ Purgatory
- Shad @ Baby's All Right
- City of the Sun, Sylvan Paul @ The Sultan Room
- Bree Runway, Alex Mali, Odalys Pena @ Baby's All Right
- Covet, Hikes, Gates @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Blonder, Chloe MK @ Gold Sounds
- Generacion Suicida, Dark Thoughts, Heavy Lag @ TV Eye
- 100% Galcher, Turtle Bugg @ Public Records
