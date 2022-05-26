What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Who, The Wild Things @ Madison Square Garden
- Hinds, Another Michael, Sub*T @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Merde! Alyssa Davis Gallery Galla w/ Eartheater, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Umfang, Lydo, J Arthur @ 99 Scott
- Vio-lence, Coroner w/ Exciter, Lich King @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Suffocation, Atheist, Soreption, Contrarian @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Slayyyter, LoveLeo @ Irving Plaza
- The Jazz-Bins (Marc Ribot & Greg Lewis) @ The Atlantic BKLN
- Willie Nile @ City Winery
- Ólafur Arnalds @ Brooklyn Steel
- Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) @ Knitting Factory
- City of the Sun, Gracie and Rachel @ The Sultan Room
- Balkans, Customer, DJ Resin @ Baby's All Right
- A Bunch of Dead People, Kristeen Young, SugarHead @ Bar Freda
- Wrecked, Two Minute Thrills, Something Bitter @ Sovereign
- Hinds (DJ set) @ TV Eye
- Amy Schumer @ City Winery
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.