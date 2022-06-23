What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- DIIV, Widowspeak @ Brooklyn Steel
- Swearin' (acoustic performance, Q&A & signing) @ Rough Trade
- Buddy, Kent Jamz, Huey Briss, Zay Lewis @ Bowery Ballroom
- Cola, Lip Critic @ Baby's All Right
- Marlon Craft, Statik Selektah @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- James McMurty, BettySoo @ Brooklyn Made
- Zoratopia w/ Mick Jenkins, TOKiMONSTSA, Quest?onmarc, Latasha Alcindor, Jasmine Solano, Heno., MoRuf, more @ Knockdown Center
- Weatherday, Michael Cera Palin, Oolong, Stand and Wave, Arlen Gun Club @ Debonair Music Hall
- Pride Party w/ Dorian Electra (DJ set), Bapari, Tama Gucci, GRRL, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, GIGAVIOLENCE, battymecks @ Elsewhere
- PAT Pride Party @ Union Pool
- Vision Festival w/ Yoshiko Chuma and The School of Hard Knocks, C'est Trois, Unnameable Element, Red Lily Quartet, Nicole Mitchell Ensemble @ Roulette
- John Mulaney @ Madison Square Garden
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.