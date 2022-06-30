What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Psychedelic Furs, Coyle Girelli @ Apollo Theater
- Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, The Skints @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties, Wild Pink, Carly Cosgrove @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Mikey Erg, Fat Heaven @ No Aloha
- Blood, Florry, The Natvral, Dig Nitty @ TV Eye
- Hiro Kone, James Hoff, Ov Stars @ Pioneer Works at Red Hook Labs
- Steely Dan, Dave Stryker @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Macy Gray @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Brion Starr, Sid Simons, The Flops @ Mercury Lounge
- The Black Crowes, Howlin Rain @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Futurebirds @ Brooklyn Made
- Jerry Paper, Dougie Poole @ Market Hotel
- Dog Date, Venus Twins, Flexi @ Union Pool
- Somerset Thrower, Supercrush, Adult Magic, Petal Head @ Amityville Music Hall
- Hari Kondabolu @ The Bell House
- Doss (DJ set), ELISE @ Elsewhere Rooftop
