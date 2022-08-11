What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rage Against the Machine, Run The Jewels @ Madison Square Garden
- Lady Gaga @ MetLife Stadium
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe @ Los Straitjackets @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam w/ Ralph McDaniels (host), Special Ed, Brand Nubian, Smif-N-Wessun, Black Sheep, Girl Codee, Sweet Tee, DJ Scratch, Kool Herc @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Wavves, BOYO, Smut @ White Eagle Hall
- Matmos, Jeff Carey @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Tim Cappello (Lost Boys), Sweet Baby Jesus, Revenge Body @ Trans Pecos
- Alicia Keys, Pink Sweat$ @ Radio City Music Hall
- Death Valley Girls, cumgirl8 @ TV Eye
- Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Hakim @ The Brooklyn Mirage
- Off With Their Heads ft. Seth Anderson, Fat Heaven, Jake Flores @ Our Wicked Lady
- Flossing, Sewing Machines, Cortical Lottery @ Wonderville
- Zeena Parkins, Brian Chase, Brandon Lopez, Ka Baird @ Green-Wood Cemetery
- Bill Frisell Three @ Village Vanguard
- The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From The Path, Dying Wish @ Irving Plaza
- Taste of Sounds Fest w/ Bairi, Dezmond Dane, Donnie Durag, TyBass, Brianna Knight, Worlds Worst Naybors, Throne Malik., The Deep Cuts @ Baby's All Right
- Jeff Silverstein, Zachary Cale, Nighttime @ Purgatory
- Brutus VIII, Donzii, Kristeen Young @ The Sultan Room
