What’s Going on Thursday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic @ Madison Square Garden
- Interpol, Spoon, Water From Your Eyes @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Morgan Wade @ Jones Beach
- Thursday, Boy Sets Fire, Hundreds of AU @ White Eagle Hall
- Sleigh Bells, N3ptune @ Brooklyn Steel
- Burning Spear, Sister Carol (Black Cinderella), DJ Amy "Night Nurse" Wachtel @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Big Freedia, Eli Escobar, Venus X, Silent Addy, Donis, Cosmo, Keith Charles @ Good Room
- Why Bonnie, Peaer, Bloomsday @ Baby's All Right
- Bush Tetras, The Bongos, Tape Hiss @ Lincoln Center (Free)
- Trace Mountains, Dirt Buyer @ Purgatory
- Stöner, Mario Lalli & The Rubber Snake Charmers @ Sovereign
- Julie, Hello Mary @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Stretch Armstrong, Eli Escobar @ Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace
- Tim Heidecker @ The Bell House
--
